An initiative to nurture Indian music

IPRS, India’s Copyright Society, has launched an initiative called Know Your Music on June 21 (World Music Day).
Chennai: Singer and composer AR Reihana, who is part of the team, speaks to DT Next about the initiative. “There are many styles of music like Hindustani, Carnatic, jazz, gazal, folk music, etc. But not many know who makes the songs and how it is created. Know Your Music initiative will help the audience learn about various styles of music and the composers/singers behind them. Once listeners are educated about the music they will start appreciating it more. This will also help to uphold the legacy of musicians,” says AR Reihana.
