Meherezylaa will be a perfect celebration song: Yuvan Shankar Raja

The first single from STR’s Maanadu was released on Monday. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song titled Meherezylaa is a feet-tapping number.
Chennai: It went on to become an instantaneous hit among the audience. The song is crooned by composer Yuvan himself and his sister Bhavadharini. The opening of the song is sung by Rizwan. We spoke to Yuvan Shankar Raja, who had to say, “Meherezylaa is a feel-good song. It forms an important part of the narrative and I wanted it to be a celebration song. It takes place at a wedding.” Talking about his approach towards the recording of the song, he said, “I wanted to keep it simple yet classy so that people like it when they listen to it for the first time.” Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu Maanadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja and Karunakaran in important roles.
