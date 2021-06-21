Priya Bapat completes shooting for the web show 'Aani Kay Hava 3'

Mumbai :

The actress says that while it wasn't easy shooting with strict protocols, no one on the sets took it lightly.





"It was very difficult shooting. The second wave was extremely dangerous and so we were very precautions shooting the series. The entire crew was tested from time to time. We were double-masked all the time except when we had to wear make-up or while the shot is on.But currently, we have to be extremely careful and cautious. It was important to resume work since the livelihood of so many depends on it. We were extremely vigilante of every protocol with testings, sanitization consistently," says Priya.





The actress is glad to have shot with a team, who were well aware about importance of hygiene protocols.





"It's difficult to shoot because an actor has to remove the mask for the shot but you feel safe when the production takes such care of the SOPs and that's keeping the industry safe. I was yearning to be back on set and happy to be in my happy place. Let's all stay within the protocols and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity arises. It's a difficult time but it will pass as well," says Priya.