'Inside Edge' cast promises 'more cricket, more drama' in Season 3

The series boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Viwani, Akshay Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Amit Sial, Richa Chadha, Sapna Pabbi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles.





Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays the antagonist, took to Instagram and wrote: "More cricket, more drama and more entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. #InsideEdge."





"New Season. New colours. Y'all wanted it so here we are back for another round. #InsideEdge," posted actor Tanuj Virwani.





Actor Amit Sial shared: "Stop what you're doing I have an important update; #InsideEdge Season 3 is coming soon. NOW HOWZATTTTTT?"





Director Kanishk Varma also announced the third season and expressed excitement.





The logo of season three was also officially revealed on Monday. The show is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman. The third season is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.