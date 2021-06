Akshay Kumar begins 'Raksha Bandhan' shoot

Mumbai :

Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes."





He marked the post with the tags #AlkaHiranandani, #HimanshuSharma, @KanikaDhillon, @ZeeStudios_, @cypplOfficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms and #Harjeetsphotography.





"Raksha Bandhan" is helmed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just completed shooting the upcoming film, "Atrangi Re" with Akshay. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.





Akshay Kumar's list of upcoming films also includes "Sooryavanshi", "Bell Bottom", "Prithviraj", "Bachchan Pandey", and "Ram Setu".