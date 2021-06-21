Akshay Kumar teams up with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan for new project

Mumbai :

Ahan already has "Tadap" coming up, with Nadiadwala credited as one of the producers of the film. The Milan Luthria directorial casts Ahan opposite Tara Sutaria and is a remake of the 2018 Telugu hit "Rx 100".





And now, the producer has signed him for a new project with Akshay Kumar. The project is currently at a planning stage, and details will be announced soon.





"The entire team is rooting for this action power-pack of actors, which has Akshay and Ahan together for the first time," said a source.