Thalapathy Vijay turns a 'Beast' in his upcoming flick

Chennai :

Earlier, the film's production house Sun Pictures had announced of the first look poster reveal on June 21 --- coinciding with the eve of Vijay's birthday and director Nelson's birthday.









The poster has Vijay shirtless holding a firearm with a teargas opened up. Turning 47 tomorrow, Vijay's physique hasn't looked any better.





The film is touted to be an out-and-out action film and the first look poster is highly suggestive of that. Vijay is rumoured to play a special agent in Beast. Anirudh is set to croon music for this film. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead of Beast. The crew had completed first-schedule shoot in Georgia and is waiting for the covid-19 pandemic to subside to proceed with the next schedule.