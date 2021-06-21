Mon, Jun 21, 2021

Thalapathy Vijay turns a 'Beast' in his upcoming flick

Published: Jun 21,202106:20 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Jun 21,202106:37 PM

The upcoming film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar starring Vijay, popularly known as 'Thalapathy' Vijay, is titled as 'Beast'.

The first look poster of 'Beast'
Chennai:
Earlier, the film's production house Sun Pictures had announced of the first look poster reveal on June 21 --- coinciding with the eve of Vijay's birthday and director Nelson's birthday.


The poster has Vijay shirtless holding a firearm with a teargas opened up. Turning 47 tomorrow, Vijay's physique hasn't looked any better. 

The film is touted to be an out-and-out action film and the first look poster is highly suggestive of that. Vijay is rumoured to play a special agent in Beast. Anirudh is set to croon music for this film. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead of Beast. The crew had completed first-schedule shoot in Georgia and is waiting for the covid-19 pandemic to subside to proceed with the next schedule.

