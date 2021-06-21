Kangana recalls how yoga helped sister Rangoli recover after acid attack

Mumbai :

"Rangoli has the most inspiring yoga story, a roadside romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, lost vision in one eye, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged," Kangana wrote alongside a string of pictures on Instagram late Sunday night, featuring Rangoli and her nephew.





Kangana revealed that Rangoli had to go through "53 surgeries in 2-3 years".





"But that wasn't all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak, yes no matter what happened she would not say a word, just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock," she added.





"I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision. I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her everywhere with me even to my yoga classes. She started practising yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her," said the actress.





"Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye... Yoga is the answer to every question (misery) you will ever have, did you give it a chance yet?"