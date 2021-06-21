Bellamkonda Sreenivas Travels To Kurnool With Family To Surprise Fan

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas recently made a fan's day when he visited him with his family in Kurnool. The fan had constructed a new house and invited Bellamkonda for the housewarming function.

And the actor surprised the fan by traveling all the way to Kurnool and with his family.
On the other hand, with the Telangana government relaxing the restrictions, Bellamkonda is looking forward to start shooting his next movie directed by VV Vinayak which is a remake of Telugu film 'Chatrapathi', marks the Bollywood debut of the actor and the director.
