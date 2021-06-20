Sedition: Filmmaker Sulthana quizzed by Kavaratti police

Kochi :

Ayesha reached the Kavaratti police headquarters at 4 PM and was allowed to leave at 7.15 PM after questioning.





In a video message to reporters, Sulthana said the police were cooperative and she had been directed her to stay on the islands for 3-4 days.





The allegation is that the filmmaker, while participating in a debate telecast by a Malayalam news channel on June 7, had said the Centre used biological weapon against the people of Lakshadweep.





The complaint was filed by a BJP leader on the islands.





In a relief to Sulthana, the Kerala High Court had on Thursday granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week, while reserving orders on her advance bail plea.





It had directed her to comply with the notice issued by the Kavaratti police to appear before them for interrogation on June 20 in connection with the sedition case.