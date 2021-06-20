Kamal Haasan responds to Alphonse Puthren on MMKR

Chennai :

The Singeetam Sreenivasa Rao directorial had Kamal Haasan playing four roles. Responding to Puthren’s comment, Kamal Haasan said, “Will do soon. I don’t know how much of a learning it will be for you. For me it was, as I had mentioned, a master class. Talking about it after years teaches me new lessons.” Later, Alphonse posted that the making story of Michael Madana Kama Rajan would help crores of people and students who want to learn filmmaking. “Thanks a Ton sir. It will be wonderful to learn from you sir . Not for me alone sir .. but for crores of people and students who want to learn filmmaking. Thank you sir”, (sic) he replied.



