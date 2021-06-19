Jack Huston boards Amazon show 'Expats'

Los Angeles :

Lulu Wang of ''The Farewell'' fame will direct and serve as showrunner on the series, based on Janice YK Lee's 2016 novel ''The Expatriates'', reported Deadline.





The project hails from Australian star Nicole Kidman and Per Saari's Blossom Films and Amazon Studios.





Huston, known for films such as ''American Hustle'', ''Ben-Hur'' and ''The Irishman'', will feature alongside actor Ji-young Yoo in the show.





Set against the fabric of Hong Kong, ''Expats'' is the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy. It revolves around three women, Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret and Hilary.





Huston will essay the role of David Starr, who has long lived in the shadow of his impressive wife Hilary. When the expat community is struck by a catastrophic event, his old demons resurface, forcing him to confront who he’s become.





Wang, Kidman and Saari will executive produce the show along with Theresa Park, Dani Melia, and Stan Wlodkowski.





Lee is serving as consulting producer and writer alongside Alice Bell.