Oprah Winfrey talks about dealing with trauma as a child

Los Angeles :

On the "The Drew Barrymore Show", Winfrey opened up on dealing with trauma. "I know this for sure that whatever has happened to you can also be for you. I endured suffering to survive as a child and turning that inside out," she said.





Winfrey said she created a school looking for girls who are like her.





"So that is why I created my school specifically looking for girls who are just like me. Girls who came from poor backgrounds, who came from dysfunctional backgrounds and many times felt unwanted. I thought, how do I create an environment for them, how do I give back. This is how you save yourself!" she said on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.