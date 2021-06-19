Watch: Rajinikanth leaves for the US for a routine medical check-up

Chennai :

Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago. Since then, he has been going to the US from time to time for check-up.





As the number of positive cases during the second wave of Covid 19 is decreasing, Rajini has sought special permission from the Central Government to go abroad. Accordingly, actress Rajinikanth left for the United States via Qatar on a Qatar Airlines flight from Chennai to Doha at 4 am today.





It is said that Rajinikanth will return to Chennai in July after completing his medical examination in the United States and staying there for a few days.