I had miraculous escape, says Vishal Krishna

The on location fight sequence from Vishal 31 Not A Common Man was released by the makers. Directed by Thu Pa Saravanan and produced by Vishal Film Factory the shooting is taking place at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Rao Film City.
Chennai: The video went on to become a huge hit and has raised expectations for the film. However, the actor-producer was seen applying ice to his face post the shoot. When contacted, Vishal, he DT Next, “It was a lucky escape for me once again. Though they were dummy bottles, the pieces hurt me hurt me while we shot in real time.” He said that it was worth it though. “The scenes have been shaping up really well so far and I believe it was worth it. I had to apply ice to reduce the swelling under my eyes,” he said. The team of Vishal 31 will shoot in Hyderabad for the next 40 days before calling it wraps. Dimple Hayati plays the female lead.
