Prithiviraj Sukumaran announces his next directorial venture starring Mohanlal

Mumbai :

The 38-year-old actor-director made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film ''Lucifer'', which featured Mohanlal in the lead role. In a social media post, Sukumaran said that his new film is a family-drama and he will also act in it.





''My second directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly. ''Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh and want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon,'' the 38-year-old actor-director wrote on Twitter. Featuring an ensemble cast, ''Bro Daddy'' is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.





Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.











