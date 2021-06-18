'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' turns 22: Aishwarya calls film evergreen

Mumbai :

Aishwarya shared throwback photographs from the sets of the 1999 film on Instagram and wrote: "?22 years of "HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM. I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS. Much LOVE too.."





The romantic musical cast Salman opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and also starred Ajay Devgn. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1999, and the film's music by Ismail Darbar became immensely popular.





Earlier in the day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also took to social media to remember the film.





He posted on Instagram: "Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko (it's been 22 years that 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' released) @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions."





Ajay Devgn was the first among the film's stars to post on Friday, while the official page of Bhansali Productions also posted a note about the film.