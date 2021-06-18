Karenvir Bohra, Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Kutub Minar' gets mention at Berlin Indie film fest

Mumbai :

"At the Film Festival when they saw it, they were surprised to see such a bold concept but still a slice of life kind of movie. It really came as a dream to us when the Berlin Indie Film Festival emailed saying you can download your certificate of victory. We thought this email would state 'thank you for participating, better luck next time', because you don't really expect your film to be appreciated at the global level. But this time it happened to us and Kutub Minar was chosen amongst all the movies in Asia," Karenvir said.





Directed by Raaj Aashoo, the film narrates the story of a remarkable father-son duo, where the latter suffers from a rare condition of having an abnormally large reproductive organ, called macro-phallus.





Talking about his experience working on the film, Karenvir shared: "Kutub Minar was one of the scariest as well as the most exhilarating experience. Scary, because I think this was one of the first movies that was shot during the pandemic. We shot in September 2020 and had to contain ourselves in one place during the whole shoot. It was exhilarating because it was a very challenging and bold subject and it is a completely different look for me to physically and mentally prepare to play a character like this."





The film, produced by Pancham Singh, also features Minissha Lamba and Tridha Choudhary in key roles.