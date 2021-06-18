Kartik Aryan's posts a 'Dhamaka' poser for fans

Mumbai :

Kartik did not give details, but asked fans to take a guess. His long-hair look in the image as well as the grim backdrop seem to suggest it could be a still from the actor's upcoming thriller "Dhamaka", Ram Madhvani's remake of the 2014 Korean film "The Terror Live" with a plot built around a news anchor who wants to monopolise the coverage of a blast that happens in the city.





"Aa raha hai kuch alag sa (something different is on the way). Take a guess," Kartik wrote as caption.





The conjecture that the film in question could be "Dhamaka" was endorsed by his fan club, too.





"Something related to Dhamaka," posted the user kartiikaaryan, identified as Kartik Aaryan FC and "Fan account of Bollywood's next superstar Kartik Aaryan".





Kartik's other release right now is the horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".