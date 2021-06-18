Aditya Kripalani's 'Not Today' honoured at UK Asian Film Festival 2021

Mumbai :

The film starring Harsh Chhaya and Rucha Inamdar has also been officially selected for the Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart 2021.





"It feels great to win the festival directors award because the UK along with India, has very high rates of suicide. Also akin to India, in the UK also 60 per cent of suicides are by men. So, I'm glad the festival recognised the film and wrote to us saying they felt very strongly for it," Kripalani said.





"The UK Asian Film Festival is special because your film stands on a platform with films from Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and the UK itself along with many more countries. They also hold screenings across the UK and not just in London. So, we get a cross sections of audiences for the film," the filmmaker added.





"Not Today talks about somehow overcoming that strong urge to kill oneself, in that one moment. It talks about loneliness and about how sometimes all one needs is someone to listen at the right time," he added.





"Not Today" is slated to release in India later this year.