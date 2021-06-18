Mumbai police nab 2 crime serial actresses for theft

Mumbai :

They are Surabhi Shrivastav, 25 and Mohsina Shaikh, 19 who have been seen in episodes of 'Savdhaan India', 'Crime Patrol', and other crime-related shows on various channels.





They were arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a paying guest in Goregaon east suburb of north-west Mumbai.





Sometime ago, the two women had gone to a friend's home in a posh building in the Royal Palms area of Aarey Colony which provides accommodation as paying guests.





While staying there as paying guests, they allegedly stole the cash from the locker of another woman staying there as a PG, and then quickly left the place.





After her loss, the victim lodged a complaint with Aarey Police Station which probed the case. While scanning the CCTV footage of the society, the police saw the women decamping from the building.





They were picked up and after sustained grilling admitted to the crime, said a police official.





According to police, the two female actors were going through a financial crisis owing to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown that has hit the entertainment industry hard, and they took the opportunity to make some quick money.