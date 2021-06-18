Ananya Panday reveals what makes her 'smile 101'

Mumbai :

The set of pictures capture Ananya having a cookie, posing with a couple of friends, her dog Astro, a sunset pink skyline, a snapshot of coffee, and a serene beach.





"Making Ananya smile 101," she wrote as caption.





On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in "Liger", alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. She also Shakun Batra's untitled next film coming up, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.