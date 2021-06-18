Kangana remembers Rani Laxmibai on her death anniversary

Mumbai :

"On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self-sacrifice, remembering her iconic roar which shook British Empire, 'Main apni Jhansi nahi dungi'. Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi," Kangana wrote in Instagram story.





Kangana had starred as Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 film "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi", a film she also partially directed. She also shared a couple of videos featuring scenes from the film in her Instagram post.





The actress also shared a message for AL Vijay, director of her forthcoming film "Thalaivi", on his birthday on Friday.





Sharing a photo with the director from the set of the film, Kangana wrote on Instagram story: "Happy birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaiva of team #Thalaivi. Best wishes sir, can't wait to see the film"