Kiara not Alia is Ram Charan’s heroine for his film with Shankar

After several rumours on who would make the final cut as Ram Charan’s heroine in his next with director Shankar, the exclusive update we hear is that Kiara Advani has been finalised.
Chennai: “After considering several names, the makers have settled for Kiara Advani. A few reports said that Alia Bhatt and Malavika Mohanan are in contention. However, Kiara aced the race. The film is expected to go on floors in August. An official announcement on Kiara’s participation could be done on her birthday in July,” reliable source told DT Next. There were rumours that the actress has been finalised to play heroine in Shankar’s Anniyan Hindi remake but it is RC15 that the actress has signed for Dil Raju’s banner.
Conversations