First look poster of Thalapathy 65 to be out on Vijay’s b’day?

As Vijay’s birthday is less than five days away there have been speculations on various announcements on his upcoming projects.
Chennai: A section of social media reported that the first look of Thalapathy 65 will be launched on his birthday. When contacted sources close to the actor, they told us, “We would get a clarity on the announcement only on Friday morning. There were wa few discussions around it on Thursday. Apart from that fans have to wait for a bit on Thalapathy 66 as talks are in early stages.” Moreover, the shooting of Thalapathy 65 will resume from July 1 in Chennai. “Huge sets are being erected in the outskirts of the city and the team is awaiting the announcement of lockdown relaxations. The crew will shoot for a song featuring Vijay first and Pooja Hegde too will join the schedule.” Thalapathy 65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar has Yogi Babu playing the comedian. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music.
