Netflix to premiere major Tamil releases soon

Coming up first is the Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram', which premieres worldwide on June 18 in more than 30 languages, including in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This widely anticipated action packed entertainer will be soon followed by the nine film anthology, Navarasa helmed by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan that brings together the finest talent and creators in Tamil cinema.









From their first original Tamil anthology film 'Paava Kadhaigal', the wholesome entertainer 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal', blockbuster hit 'Super Deluxe', to the critically acclaimed political drama 'Mandela', and the suspense thriller 'Andhaghaaram' we are constantly expanding the slate to include many diverse Tamil films. It is because our people love the unique, entertaining and complex stories told by imaginative Tamil storytellers.









So whether you are a fan of Tamil superstars Rajnikanth, Vijay or you admire the brand of storytelling of incredible filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara and ‎Karthik Subbaraj, whether you like comedy, drama, action or thrillers or want to be amazed by the work of emerging storytellers such as Madonne Ashwin, V. Vignarajan, Halitha Shameem — ever growing universe of Tamil films on Netflix will make sure the audience find something for them.