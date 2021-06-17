Ayushmann Khurrana: My equity today is mainly due to my social entertainers

Mumbai :

He has delivered eight back-to-back hits in theatres and won a National Award at the same time, striking that balance despite constantly departing from what is traditionally expected from the Bollywood hero. Ayushmann credits his social entertainers for his success.





"Whatever my equity is today, is mainly due to the success of my social entertainers, which made me connect to the people of India. These films have told people who I am, how I think and what my intent is as an entertainer," he says.





Ayushmann says he has been fortunate to get the right films that have become hits. Success always translates to equity, he adds.





"I have always believed in letting my work do the talking. I have been fortunate enough to pick projects that have contributed to the new discourse of how cinema in India can be unique, clutter-breaking, conversation-starting entertainers that don't need to follow stereotyped norms of how stories have been told," he says.





The actor said that he would like to believe brands have noticed this and connected with the idea that he tries to tell real stories of real people. "I feel thrilled that I'm part of a brand's vision and journey to reach out to audiences with a narrative that resonates my journey in cinema. I'm grateful that my films have worked wonderfully," he says, in this context.





Ayushmann currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", "Anek" and "Doctor G".