Diana Ross says 'Thank You' in new music after 15 years

London :

Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The album is described as "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness".





"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," Ross said in a statement. The album "Thank You" will be released in the autumn. It is Ross' first studio album since 2006's "I Love You".