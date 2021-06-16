Milind Soman urges fans to workout

Mumbai :

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never forgets to workout. On Wednesday, Milind took to Instagram and penned a motivational post for his followers, urging them to take some time out of their busy schedules to indulge themselves in any kind of physical activity. He also shared a video of him doing push-ups.





"Never forget the basics Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that's all I need how many in 60secs? " No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It's a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with," he wrote.