Public gets to guess the name of an area in this trivia series

If you are someone who likes to find out the names of places or organisations through illustrations, then Madras Inherited’s new series called Inai is for you.
Chennai: “In this series, we have broken down the bilingual areas or organisations names in the city as clues for people to find out. People should connect the clues and discover the answers hidden within the illustrations. We aim to evoke some form of social engagement where people can guess the name of an area in the city. These are places most of us have visited at least once. Inai series also allows discussing origin and history of the place,” says Ashmitha of Madras Inherited. The team posts the clues on all Fridays on their social media pages.
Conversations