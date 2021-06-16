Finally, Hansika's maha to have smooth release

Hansika’s 50th film Maha ran into troubled waters after the director of the film UR Jameel moved Madras High Court seeking a ban on the film.
Chennai: He said that the film’s producers and few others from the team went ahead with the post-production, including re-recording, dubbing and editing without his involvement. On Tuesday, the High Court dismissed the case and said that the film can go ahead and release. Talking to DT Next, the producer of the film Mathiyalagan said, “Everything is clear now and truth prevailed. This was a case that Jameel had lodged to tarnish our image. We are all set to release the trailer now and an official announcement will be made.”
Conversations