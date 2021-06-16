Ponniyin Selvan team to shoot outdoors post lockdown

Chennai :

The exclusive update we have for the fans is that the shoot would resume once the cases are over and the ace director has planned to shoot outdoors. “The shoot will resume when there is a decline in cases. Mani sir wants to shoot outdoors and make the visuals look more natural than shooting it inside the sets. Only scenes that take place in courtyard have been shot indoors. Rest of the scenes have been shot outdoor in Thailand, Rajmundry, Golconda Fort and a few scenes in Ramoji Rao Film City. The director is avoiding green mat as much as he could. So, the upcoming schedules will be shot in Madhya Pradesh and a few scenes in Chennai. There are hardly 50 days of shoot left for both the part put together,” a source close to the film told DT Next.





Ponniyin Selvan has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead roles. Other actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Parthiban and Sarathkumar will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan is expected to release in the summer of 2022.