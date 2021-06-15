National Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passes away at 38

Bangalore :

The actor, who was declared brain dead on Monday, had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was being treated.





"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby inform you that Mr Sanchari Vijay has expired today, 15-6-2021 at 3:34 am. The entire Apollo Family extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr Vijay," the hospital issued a statement, confirming the news. The actor had suffered a grievous head injury after the accident and did not respond to the treatment.





His family has donated his heart, kidney, and other organs. The last rites of the star, widely known for his award-winning role in the film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu', will likely be conducted at his hometown Panchanahalli in Kadur Taluk at 4:30 pm today. Vijay made his acting debut with the 2011 film 'Rangappa Hogbitna'. The comedy-drama was directed by M L Prasanna and revolved around an ailing old man.





The late star's filmography included Kannada movies like 'Dasavala', 'Harivu', 'Oggarane', 'Killing Veerappan', 'Varthamana', 'Sipaayi' and 'Aduva Gombe' to name a few. Vijay won the National Award for his powerful performance as a transgender in the critically-acclaimed film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu'. He was last seen in the 2020 film 'ACT 1978'.





Besides acting, Vijay also tried his hand at singing. He had sung 'Dumtaka' for the 2017 Kannada movie 'Riktha'. Vijay had also worked as a voice-over artist. He lent his voice to an audiobook dedicated to Jnanpith Awardee Girish Karnad. The book, titled 'Aadaadta Aayusha', was launched on a storytelling application.





During the COVID-19 lockdown period, he was associated with the Usire team. The late actor provided oxygen for the COVID patients. He also amplified information about COVID resources through his social media handles.