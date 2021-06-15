Nick Jonas shares adorable picture with Priyanka Chopra, says he is missing his 'heart'

Washington :

Recently, Nick shared a cozy picture with PeeCee, as he misses her while she shoots in London. The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his wife, in which they are seen embracing each other while sharing an intimate moment. Dedicating the heartwarming post to her, Nick wrote, "Her. That's it. That's the post. Missing my."





The snap features Priyanka clad in a beautiful pastel blue saree teamed up with silver bangles, giving major 'desi-girl' vibes, while Nick is dressed in a casual white sweater and a black trouser. Not to miss, their pet dog Gino also got captured as he lies behind them. Soon after posting the picture, fans of the duo chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of emoticons in awe of the much-in-love couple.





On a related note, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show 'Citadel' in London, while Nick is in Los Angeles. Recently, the couple reunited in Los Angeles for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which Nick hosted, and Priyanka assisted him due to his rib injury. After the show, Priyanka dedicated a special 'appreciation post' to Nick and said that she feels inspired by him.





"Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" she wrote with a picture in which both were seen hugging each other.