Jagame Thanthiram fetches the highest price for a Tamil film on OTT to date

“When distributors aren’t willingly coming forward to support a producer in such crisis, the producer has no option than to sell the film for OTT platforms. That is what happened with Jagame Thanthiram,” added the source. Meanwhile, Arya’s Teddy that premiered on Disney+Hotstar on March 12 went on to become yet another profitable venture. “Teddy has fetched a profit of Rs 6 crore post its premiere,” the source told us. Here are some Tamil films that premiered on OTT and the approximate profit that they fetched.

The exclusive update we hear is that the Karthik Subbaraj directorial produced by Y Not Studios Sashikanth has been sold for a whopping sum. “JT has been acquired by Netflix for Rs 60 crore, which is the highest for any Tamil film till date. Prior to this, it was Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru that aced the list after being sold at Rs 55 crore,” a source told us. Meanwhile, Dhanush and Sashikanth had a difference of opinion after the actor was disappointed when Jagame Thanthiram was given to Netflix.