Shankar, Vadivelu come to agreement, sort out 24aam Pulikesi issue

It has been four years since Vadivelu walked out of the sequel of Imsai Arasan 23aam Pulikesi due to various reasons.
Chennai: Producer of the film, Shankar had incurred huge losses after erecting grand sets on the outskirts of Chennai. He also insisted that Vadivelu should be given a red card and also pay Shankar for the losses. The losses accounted for Rs 6 crore and Vadivelu was reluctant to pay. After four years, on Monday, the issue was amicably settled. “Vadivelu has agreed to pay Rs 4 crore for which Shankar has given the nod. He had already taken an advance for Rs 1.5 crore for the film. The comedian will be paying the money in four installments for Rs 1 crore as and when he signs a new project,” a reliable source told DT Next. It was Ishari K Ganesh, who mediated talks between Shankar and Vadivelu. “Though there is no clarity on when 24aam Pulikesi by Chimbudevan will resume, as of now all is well between Shankar and Vadivelu,” the source added.
