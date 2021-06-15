Tue, Jun 15, 2021

Vidya Balan: Want to do work that's an extension of my beliefs

Published: Jun 15,202112:01 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for the release of her new film Sherni , says she wants to do work that is an extension of her belief.

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Mumbai:
"Honestly, it's not like I plan to do it but I always wanted to do work that meant something to me, I want to do work that is an extension of my beliefs, work that would excite me and fulfil me. Therefore, I went ahead and made the choices that I made," Vidya said. 

She added: "I was at the right place at the right time and not only did it work for me but it began to change something for Hindi cinema, but I cannot take the credit for any of that. But yes, it's been an exciting and fulfilling journey so far and I hope it only gets better from here." 

Vidya will be essaying the role of an upright forest officer on the lookout for a man-eating tigress. 

Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi essay pivotal roles in "Sherni", directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations