Nani kickstarts shoot of upcoming production 'Meet Cute'

Hyderabad :

"Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute. A new journey begins today. This one's special for more than one reason," wrote Nani as caption, with an image that shows him giving the clapperboard to actor Satyaraj.





The film is being co-produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni, and marks the feature film directorial debut of Nani's siter Deepthi Ganta, who had earlier directed a short film titled "Anaganaga Oka Nanna".





Nani has earlier produced films such as "Hit" and "Awe", and his new film is said to have a female-driven cast. The actor is awaiting the release of his film "Tuck Jagadish", directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film also stars Ritu and Aishwarya Rajesh.