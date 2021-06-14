Prabhas to finish Salaar in 30 days before Adipurush

Chennai :

With Salaar and Adipurush in various stages of production, we hear that Prabhas will resume shooting for Salaar first before joining the sets of Adipurush in August. “The actor will join the Prashanth Neel directorial in July and will complete shooting for the project in 30 days.





He will join Om Raut’s directorial in August- September in which Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh,” a source told DT Next. Adipurush has Deepika Padukone plays the female lead while Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in Salaar.