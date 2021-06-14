Valimai team undergoes couple of changes in its cast

Chennai :

“The team had cast actors who were above 60 and they refused to come to shoot due to the pandemic. Hence, they have been relieved and have been replaced by younger actors. A few portions featuring the new actors have been shot and a few more days of shoot in different locations are pending.





That will be completed once lockdown relaxations,” said a source. Valimai will have Ajith playing the role of Eshwara Moorthy a CBCID officer. This is his second collaboration with H Vinoth Huma Qureshi plays the female lead in the project while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and original score.





Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.