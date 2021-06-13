Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, LaKeith Stanfield to star in ''Foe''

Chennai :

Based on Iain Reid's bestselling novel, "Lion" director Garth Davis will helm the film from a script he wrote with the author.





According to Deadline, "Foe" is a taut, sensual, psychological mind-bender set in the near future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet. Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan) are a young couple married seven years and living a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, a stranger named Terrance (Stanfield) knocks on their door, bringing news that throws their lives into turmoil: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.





The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Hen won't have a chance to miss him, because she won't be left alone. Hen will have familiar company that pushes her to make a life-changing decision.





Davis, who always wanted to make a sci-fi feature, said the novel was an unputdownable read for him.





"It's incredibly suspenseful, very moving and dealt with sci-fi in a most grounded way that spoke to where we are heading as a society, with a lot of the questions we all have, explored in a profound way.





"And the love story just broke my heart, this story of self-determination, fighting for the things that are most precious in our lives, and reminding audiences that this time we have here is precious and the way we treat each other is the way we need to be treating the planet. ''Foe'' was just a bull's-eye, for me," the director said.





Producers are Kerry Kohansky-Roberts of Anonymous Content, Davis through his I Am That banner, and See-Saw Films'' Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Reid and Samantha Lang are the executive producers and the film is an Anonymous Content Studios production.





Shooting is scheduled to begin in January in Australia.