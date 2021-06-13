Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Selvaraghavan shifts his focus to Saani Kaayidham

Published: Jun 13,202105:31 AM

Earlier this year, director Selvaraghavan announced Aayirathil Oruvan 2 and Naane Varuven With Dhanush.

He  also  began  shooting for his maiden acting venture   Saani  Kaayidham  with Keerthy  Suresh as the female lead and directed by  Arun  Matheshwaran.

We hear that Selvaraghavan has decided  to  focus  on  Saani  Kaayidham and has put his  directorial  on hold.

“Selvaraghavan’s  faith  in  Saani  Kaayidham   has prompted him to take this decision.

He will resume   the   pre-production work of these films after  he  completes  his current commitments.

There is no clarity  yet  on  whether  he  is  playing  the  villain  in  Vijay-Nelson  Dilip Kumar  project.

We will have to wait for his  official announcements in the coming days,” a source told DT Next.

