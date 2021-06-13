Selvaraghavan shifts his focus to Saani Kaayidham

Chennai :

He also began shooting for his maiden acting venture Saani Kaayidham with Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and directed by Arun Matheshwaran.





We hear that Selvaraghavan has decided to focus on Saani Kaayidham and has put his directorial on hold.





“Selvaraghavan’s faith in Saani Kaayidham has prompted him to take this decision.





He will resume the pre-production work of these films after he completes his current commitments.





There is no clarity yet on whether he is playing the villain in Vijay-Nelson Dilip Kumar project.





We will have to wait for his official announcements in the coming days,” a source told DT Next.