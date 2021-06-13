Suriya donates Rs 12.5 lakh to fan club office-bearers

There have been reports that Suriya has provided financial aid to the members of his fans club.

Chennai : The actor has contributed Rs 5,000 each to those office bearers who are hit by the pandemic. Suriya has donated Rs 12.5 lakh in total. “It has been given out to fan club office-bearers across districts in Tamilnadu. He touch-based with the head of fan clubs and had asked him for the details. He immediately made an online transaction and was distributed to those struggling be-cause of COVID,” the actor’s PRO, Johnson told us. Suriya will be next seen in Navarasa Directed by Gautham Menon and has Pandiraj yet-untitled movie. He will also be seen in Vetrimaaran Vaadivaasal.