Suriya donates Rs 12.5 lakh to fan club office-bearers

Published: Jun 13,202105:31 AM

There have been reports that Suriya has provided financial aid to the members of his fans club.

Chennai: The actor has contributed Rs 5,000 each to those office bearers who are hit by the pandemic. Suriya has donated Rs 12.5 lakh in total. “It has been given out to fan club office-bearers across districts in Tamilnadu.  He  touch-based  with  the  head  of  fan  clubs  and  had  asked  him  for  the  details.  He  immediately  made  an  online  transaction  and  was  distributed  to  those  struggling  be-cause  of  COVID,”  the  actor’s  PRO,  Johnson  told us. Suriya will be next seen in Navarasa Directed  by  Gautham  Menon  and  has  Pandiraj  yet-untitled  movie.  He  will  also  be  seen in Vetrimaaran Vaadivaasal.

