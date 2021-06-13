Salman to commence shooting for Master Hindi remake soon

Chennai :

The latest buzz is that the rumours have come true and the Hindi version is all set to go on floors soon. “Salman was excited about the movie and agreed to do it in principle.





But things did not progress swiftly due to the lockdown. Now, the producers will meet him again to discuss the minor tweaks in the script, the possible dates for the shoot, and the director,” said a source.





Salman Khan will make an official announcement on the project in July. Starring Vijay, Master also features Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master hit the screens on Pongal this year.