Choudary must sign empty bond papers, insists Vishal Krishna

Chennai :

Earlier, he told us that he fears that someone would misuse empty bonds signed by him in the future for which RB Choudary downplayed saying that Vishal is manipulating the issue.





The actor has once again spoken to us and has given us the background of the entire episode. “This might be a simple issue for someone like Choudary. I am vulnerable to such dealings as someone in the future would try to confiscate my properties using bond papers,” he says.





He clarified that this has been going on since February 18. “I completed my loan I had taken for Irumbu Thirai on February 18. I was expecting my papers on February 19.





Choudary said he would give it to me at the earliest. However, that wasn’t the case. When I first went to his office I was conned into believing that I had signed only 10 promissory notes. I have a habit of taking photo-copies of such sensitive transactions. I found out that I had signed 20 of them. It started there.





Then I was told that they were busy with a wedding and later with a death. Now, they tell me that the papers are with late director Shivakumar. How difficult it is for them to search his apartment and find them? I even asked RB Choudary to sign a couple of empty bond papers until I get mine. He refused to do so. That way we will be even.





Till today, RB has spoken to my dad, Arya, and others regarding this issue but not to me,” he adds.Vishal lashed out saying that if Choudary can lose papers of a prominent company like Vishal Film Factory, other actor-producers would also go through a similar plight. “I can’t even imagine what other small-time producers are going through.





Moreover, when Choudary is funding quite a few prominent projects, how come he has papers of other films he rolls out and has misplaced only my papers? I have dealt with financiers like Anbu and Alagar before, who have diligently re-turned my papers after I completed my payment. This is a one-off case and I am not ready to take this lightly.





So far in my career, around Rs 500 crores would have been rotated and there have been no problems in transactions and papers.” He also opened up that he was subject to threats. “Tirupur Subramaniam had called to inform me that no financier would come forward to fund my upcoming projects.





I have been paying all my dues before my films hit the screens. People would tend to forge these documents and can become a hurdle for my upcoming releases. All I need is my papers,” he says. On the work front, Vishal will resume shooting for Vishal 31 directed by Thu Pa Saravanan in Hyderabad in the next couple of days.