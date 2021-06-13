Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Choudary must sign empty bond papers, insists Vishal Krishna

Published: Jun 13,202103:41 AM by KAUSHIK RAJARAMAN

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On June 9, actor-producer Vishal Krishna lodged a complaint against RB Choudary at T Nagar police station after the financier failed to return empty bond papers and promissory notes signed by Vishal for the loan he took for Irumbu Thirai.

Chennai:
Earlier, he told us that he  fears  that  someone  would  misuse  empty  bonds  signed  by  him  in  the  future  for  which  RB  Choudary  downplayed  saying  that  Vishal  is manipulating the issue.

The actor has once again spoken to us and has given us the background of the entire episode. “This might be a simple issue for someone like Choudary. I am vulnerable to such dealings as someone in the future  would  try  to  confiscate  my  properties  using bond papers,” he says.

He clarified that this  has  been  going  on  since  February  18.  “I  completed my loan I had taken for Irumbu Thirai  on  February  18.  I  was  expecting  my   papers   on   February   19.

Choudary    said    he    would    give  it  to  me  at  the  earliest. However, that wasn’t the   case.   When   I   first   went  to  his  office  I  was  conned   into   believing   that I had signed only 10 promissory notes. I have a  habit  of  taking  photo-copies of such sensitive transactions.    I    found    out  that  I  had  signed  20  of  them.  It  started  there.

Then  I  was  told  that  they  were  busy  with  a  wedding  and  later with a death. Now, they tell me that the papers are with  late  director  Shivakumar.  How  difficult  it is for them to search his apartment and find them? I even asked RB Choudary to sign a couple of empty bond papers until I get mine. He refused to do so. That way we will be even.

Till today,  RB  has  spoken  to  my  dad,  Arya,  and  others regarding this issue but not to me,” he adds.Vishal  lashed  out  saying  that  if  Choudary  can  lose  papers  of  a  prominent  company  like  Vishal  Film  Factory,  other  actor-producers  would also go through a similar plight. “I can’t even  imagine  what  other  small-time  producers    are    going    through.

Moreover,    when    Choudary  is  funding  quite  a  few  prominent  projects,  how  come  he  has  papers  of  other  films  he  rolls  out  and  has  misplaced  only  my  papers? I have dealt with financiers like Anbu and  Alagar  before,  who  have  diligently  re-turned  my  papers  after  I  completed  my  payment. This is a one-off case and I am not ready to take this lightly.

So far in my career, around Rs  500  crores  would  have  been  rotated  and  there  have  been  no  problems  in  transactions and papers.” He  also  opened  up  that  he  was  subject to threats. “Tirupur Subramaniam  had  called  to  inform  me  that no financier would come forward  to  fund  my  upcoming  projects.

I  have  been  paying  all  my  dues   before   my   films   hit   the   screens.  People  would  tend  to  forge  these  documents  and  can  become  a  hurdle  for  my  upcoming  releases.  All  I  need  is  my  papers,” he says. On the work front, Vishal will resume  shooting  for  Vishal  31  directed  by  Thu  Pa  Saravanan in Hyderabad in the next couple of days.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations