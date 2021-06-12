Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy co-star in series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

New Delhi :

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy team up for the first time in the new web series "Nine Perfect Strangers" based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name from Australian author Liane Moriarty. The trailer and first look images of the eight-part drama series dropped on Saturday, and the show is scheduled to premiere on August 20 worldwide including India, but not in the US and China.



Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. The series traces the story of nine stressed-out city dwellers looking for a better way of living. Kidman plays the resort director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate tired minds and bodies. However, the protagonists have no idea what is about to hit them.





The cast includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. Both Kidman and McCarthy are among executive producers of the show along with the novel's author Liane Moriarty.





"Nine Perfect Strangers" is co-written by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing the series.





The first three episodes stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, with subsequent episodes being added over the next five weeks.