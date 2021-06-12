Papon dedicates new song 'Haate haat dhori' to parents

Mumbai :

"The kind of love that has been captured in the melody, lyrics and visuals of 'Haate haat dhori' is the one we all long for. I dedicate this song to my parents, who sang together for 50 years and offered their lives to music. It is a very sweet composition and it conveys the message of eternal love without extravagance. This is the beauty of this song. I am excited to know what the listeners think of the song," Papon said.





Written by Mukunda Saikia and composed by Hopun Saikia, the independent single talks about old-world romance and the idea of living in love.





The video features Arun Nath and Audrey Hatibarua, and showcases a sweet story of an elderly couple, who are deeply in love and have come a long way together.