Sat, Jun 12, 2021

'Scam 1992' is top Indian series in IMDb list of highest-rated TV shows

Published: Jun 12,202106:56 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The popular series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has made it to the Top 10 Highest Rated TV Shows Worldwide list of Internet Movie Database (IMDb). This makes the Pratik Gandhi-starrer directed by Hansal Mehta the highest rated Indian show in the list of 250 titles.

Mumbai:
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The show, directed by Hansal Mehta, has acquired the ninth spot in the list globally. 

Ratings of a film or series on IMDb are based on user ratings, and done of a scale of 10. The top spot in the list is taken by "Band Of Brothers" followed by "Breaking Bad" and "Chernobyl". 

Other shows featuring above "Scam 1992" are "The Wire", " Avatar: The Last Airbender", "Game Of Thrones", "The Sopranos", "Rick And Morty". The tenth spot belongs to the Japanese anime series "The Fullmental Alchemist". 
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations