Katrina Kaif: Post Covid I've had to be patient with myself

Mumbai :

"Back at it. Post Covid I've had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise -- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," Katrina wrote in an Instagram post.





Katrina battled Covid-19 earlier this year and announced her recovery with a social media post on April 17.





"Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of love)," Katrina had shared in an Instagram post after recovering.





The Bollywood star recently made headlines after her fans shared memes on social media featuring her and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal. While Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, the two have refrained from saying anything about the bond they share.