Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Balakrishna’s co-star in NBK 107

There have been several speculations on who would co-star alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in his next film that will be helmed by Gopichand Malineni.
Chennai: Tentatively titled NBK 107 Shruti Haasan was initially speculated to play the female lead. However, the actress put an end to rumours saying that she isn’t a part of the film. Recently, it was reported that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in for a role in the film. When we contacted her, she confirmed her participation and chose not to divulge anything about her character in the movie. Apart from this,Varalaxmi is also focused on her directorial Kannamoochi. She also has Paamban, Yaanai and Colors among others in various stages of production.
